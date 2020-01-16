What's on: Tipperary going out guide

• Live music in the Arch Bar, Liberty Square on Friday night, January 17 with Dave Slattery, Saturday night with Rick & Mac and Sunday Trad session kicks off at 7pm.

• Line Dancing Classes resume on Wednesday January 15 in St Canice’s Hall Borris-in-Ossory at 8pm. New members always welcome. Adm €5.

• Tipperary Panto Society present their production of Alice in Wonderland from January 22 to 25 in Tipperary Excel. Tickets on sale now by calling 062 80520.

• Sharon Shannon will drop by The Source Arts Centre, Thurles on Saturday, January 18. Tickets €25. For more information visit www.thesourcearts centre.ie.

• The Baby Shark Show featuring The Little Mermaid & Friends comes to Nenagh Arts Centre on Sunday, March 29 at 1pm and 3pm. Call 067 34400 for tickets.

• Tea Dance in Drombane Hall on Friday, January 17 from 9pm to 12. Music by Checkers.

• A pottery course begins on January 23 in Littleton Community Hall for 10 weeks. Further information call 086 68055663.

• Music and dancing at the Racket Hall Hotel, Roscrea on Saturday, January 18 with Jimmy Buckley. Doors open at 9pm and admission costs €15.

• A new comedy play based on the hijacking of an Aer Lingus plane by an ex-Trappist monk is coming to The Source Arts Centre on Saturday, March 7. Starring Roseanna Purcell and Mark Fitzgerald. Show begins at 8pm and tickets cost €18/ €15 early bird entry.

• Keith Barry brings his brand new show Insanity to the Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday, January 24. This daring show features mind reading, escapology and magic experiments designed to shock, amuse and amaze. Doors open at 7pm with show at 8pm. Tickets cost €34 and are on sale now from the hotel reception on 052 88700.

• Clonmel World Music is delighted to welcome the great Irish seven piece band Pilgrim St for its first show of the new year. The group will perform at Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel on Saturday, January 25. Doors open at 8pm with the band taking to stage at 9pm. General admission costs €21.50 and further details are available by calling 086 3389619 or online at clonmelworldmusic.com

• Rathcabbin Players present Happy Birthday Dear Alice by playwright Bernard Farrell and directed by Anne Clarke, in Rathcabbin Hall for four nights only, from Thursday, January 30 to Sunday, February 2.