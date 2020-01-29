What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Comedian David O'Doherty hits The Source Arts Centre on Friday, January 31. Tickets cost €20/18.

Tractor run in aid of Upperchurch Drombane Development Association takes place on Sunday, February 9. Registration at 12 noon. Leaving at 1 pm.

Cloughjordan Drama Group will present "Don't Dress For Dinner" in the Parochial Hall,Cloughjordan on Wednesday 29,Friday 31 January and Saturday February 1 at 8.00pm nightly.

Holycross / Ballycahill GAA Club will hold a Quiz night on Friday, February 7 in O’Gorman’s Pub, Bohernacrusha, at 9pm in aid of the Sean Stakelum Leukaemia Fund. Teams of four cost €20. A raffle will be held on the night with some excellent prizes on offer. Your support will be greatly appreciated.

Gerry Guthrie plays the Racket Hall, Roscrea on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Doors open at 9pm and tickets cost €15. Call 0505 21748 for more information.

Social Dancing in Citeaux Hall, Roscrea, on Friday, January 31 at 9.30pm. Music by Andy Feery. Supper served. All welcome.

Racket Hall Country House Hotel are excited to welcome Pat Shortt with his latest show Hey! on Friday, February 7, 2020. Tickets are available from the hotel reception on 0505 21748 or from Ticketmaster.ie. Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Tipperary Musical Society present The Wedding Singer at the Excel from February 17 to 22. Tickets from 062 80520.