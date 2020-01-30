Live music thriving at venue on Tipperary's most famous mountain

It’s a bitterly cold night in October as I step out of the car and walk across the road. Faint rumbles of laughter and chatter waft my way as I’m joined by groups of people headed to the same venue.

I open the door and am immediately hit by the warmth of soft lighting. I take in the stage set ready for its occupants, small tables intimately laid with cloths, glasses and lights, and a certain lady flitting busily about grinning from ear to ear as she greets everyone who walks through the door.

The lady is Mia Carney and this is Music on the Mountain in Kilcash, nestled in the foothills of Slievenamon.

Fast becoming a bolthole for quality Irish musicians, Music on the Mountain has already boasted acts such as Sionnach, Ruairi de Leaster and The Wood of O as well as staging the spellbinding one woman play The Life and Times of Bridget Cleary. It was established a mere six months ago by Mia and her partner Billy.

Already a well-known artiste in her own right, Mia is also a passionate fan of live music and has travelled the length and breadth of Ireland enjoying numerous bands over the years.

Mia and Billy wanted to create an environment for people to come and really listen to the music; to relax in an atmosphere of appreciation with like-minded folk. And this they have most definitely achieved.

With gigs being staged once a month, tickets are snapped up within days of them being announced as people know they will be guaranteed a quality evening of music, freshly-baked nibbles (all vegan and baked by Mia herself) and intimate banter with the act themselves.

People can bring a bottle or sneak across the road to Kehoe’s pub to grab a pint before the music starts.

The night may even end up with a spontaneous music session playing into the wee hours!

I am almost loathe to share with you this hidden gem of a venue in the glorious village of Kilcash. With talents on the horizon such as Blackbird and Crow, The Cedartowns, Lemoncello and Elsa Jean McTaggart, Music on the Mountain is only set to grow and grow as one of the premier venues in the country – a place where live music can live again.

The next gig at Music on the Mountain is Blackbird and Crow on this Friday, January 31.

Tickets are €15 and are available from Mia Carney via Facebook.

-Jennifer Cox

