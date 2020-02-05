What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Holycross Ballycahill GAA will hold a pub quiz in O'Gorman's Pub, Boherna, this Friday, February 7 at 9pm in aid of the Sean Stakelum Leukaemia Fund. Team of four costs €20.



Ned Lowry's Tractor & Car Run will take place on Sunday, February 16. Registration in Holycross village from 11.45am to 12.30pm. €20 per vehicle. Leaving at 1pm sharp, arriving in Simon's Bar Clonoulty. Come and see Ned's recently restored David Brown tractor, facilitated by Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Club. All proceeds will go to St. Annes Ward, Beaumont Hospital, Milford Care Centre and the Hope Foundation (Maeve Mockler's Calcutta Trip). Contact Maeve Mockler 083 8255740, TJ Donnelly 087 9855745 or Eamon Lowry 087 7076151.

Ardcroney Players will present Moll written by John B Keane in Ardcroney Hall on Friday 21, Saturday 22, Sunday 23, Wednesday 26, Friday 28 and Saturday 29, February.



A tea dance will take place in Drombane Hall on Friday, February 7 from 9pm to 12. Music by Declan Aungier.

A tractor run in aid of Upperchurch Drombane Development Association takes place on Sunday, February 9. Registration at 12 noon. Leaving at 1pm.

Aine Ryan’s Paddy Goes to Petra comes to The Source on Saturday, February 29. Tickets cost €15/13 conc.

The Blue Door Sessions are starting an open mic event for kids aged between 8 and 12. This open mic focuses on confidence building and is not a competition. The next open mic will take place on Sunday, February 9 at 2pm upstairs in the Well Bar, Nenagh. Entry fee is €5 per child, adults attend for free. Parents or guardians must accompany their children at all times.

Nenagh Players will present Brownbread in Nenagh Arts Centre from Wednesday, February 26 to Sunday, March 1 at 8pm each night.

Catch the cast of Tipperary Musical Society in the Wedding Singer at the Excel Theatre, Tipperary town from February 17 to 22. Tickets on sale now from 062 80520.