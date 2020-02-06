SNAPSHOTS - Tipperary teenagers' trip to the seaside in the 1980s

Our SNAPSHOTS feature continues this week on TipperaryLive.ie with all the photos also appearing in The Nationalist and Tipperary Star newspapers.

The picture above appears in this week’s issue of The Nationalist and Tipperary Star along with the other six selected entries from the many we received in the past week. It shows a curious little boy almost mesmerised by the drummers from Banna Chluain Meala at a summer field competition.

A DAY-OUT AT THE SEASIDE IN THE 1980S: A group of teenagers from Thurles, part of the St Joseph's and St Brigid’s Residents Association, on a day trip to Clonea Strand in the early 1980s. Who can you recognise from the photo submitted by Brigid Condon, Thurles?

There are seven new entries in Week 2 from all over the county from Carrick-on-Suir, Ardfinnan, Thurles and even a great then-and-now pair of pictures taken at The Vee over Clogheen.

The winners from Week 1 have also been announced and both these photos will now go forward into the grand final in a couple of weeks time. You can vote for your favourite photos for Week 2 on our online poll which will appear on TipperaryLive.ie today.

WHAT IS SNAPSHOTS?

We have all become used to scrolling through the galleries of photos on our smartphones but what about those much-loved print photographs stashed away in the attic, in a box under the bed or in that “miscellaneous” drawer in the kitchen? Are they destined to be forgotten forever in the digital age?

Well, it’s time to dig them out and show them some love.

We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us. Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you.

It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap - we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy “look at the state of my hair” debs photos!

SEND US YOUR PHOTOS

We want you to dust off the golden oldies, take a picture of your old picture and email it to us.

We will feature your pictures in both our print and online editions. In addition to running your images on tipperarylive.ie and our social media pages we will also carry two pages of your images every week in ‘’The Nationalist.’

POLL

We will run a poll every week on www.tipperarylive.ie and our weekly online readers can vote for their favourite image of the week.

Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.

The overall winner as voted by the public will win the fantastic prize.

It's not too late to enter. All you have to do send your photos to pictures@tipperarylive.ie and we will do the rest!

