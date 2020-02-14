ENTERTAINMENT
A Valentine's night out in Tipperary with John McNicholl
Kilcoran Lodge Hotel in Cahir is pulling out all the stops for Romancing the Lodge, a Valentine’s Night special with top star, John McNicholl and his band, on this Friday, February 14.
This promises to be a night to remember, not just for love struck couples, but, indeed, anyone wishing to enjoy a romantic evening out on Valentine’s.
And Kilcoran Lodge Hotel has come up with a unique package of options to celebrate the occasion.
You can enjoy dine and dance, dine, dance and overnight accommodation or just dance only.
You get the choose and there’s a great deal on offer no matter what you decide!
A call to 052 - 7441288 will put you in the picture.
