A Valentine's night out in Tipperary with John McNicholl

Kilcoran Lodge Hotel in Cahir is pulling out all the stops for Romancing the Lodge, a Valentine’s Night special with top star, John McNicholl and his band, on this Friday, February 14.

This promises to be a night to remember, not just for love struck couples, but, indeed, anyone wishing to enjoy a romantic evening out on Valentine’s.

And Kilcoran Lodge Hotel has come up with a unique package of options to celebrate the occasion.

You can enjoy dine and dance, dine, dance and overnight accommodation or just dance only.

You get the choose and there’s a great deal on offer no matter what you decide!

A call to 052 - 7441288 will put you in the picture.