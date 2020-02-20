Haunted Memories: Stories from the Gallows lecture as part of Nenagh 800

Join Dr. Conor Reidy in Nenagh Library at 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 25 for his talk on ‘Haunted Memories: Stories from the Gallows in Nineteenth-Century Nenagh’.

The talk is part of the Nenagh 800 series of lectures. The town of Nenagh came late to the practice of public execution.

In 1842 however, the opening of a new gaol allowed for the ultimate retribution against those deemed to be the most evil of North Tipperary’s criminal reprobates.

Another great lecture coming up as part of the #Nenagh800 series of lectures - talk by @ReidyConor in Nenagh Library 25 February ‘Haunted Memories: When Nenagh Used the Gallows' #weareNenagh pic.twitter.com/k3VWaW7Qk1 February 17, 2020

This lecture will revisit the scene of Nenagh’s public executions, exploring the alleged crimes of the condemned, along with the morbid fascination and revulsion of the people of the town.

All are welcome to attend. Booking not required.