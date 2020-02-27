Trees will be planted alongside popular riverside walk in Tipperary

Clonmel Tidy Towns will take part in the national Trees on the Land project on this Saturday, February 29.

Native Irish trees and hedging will be planted along the river walk between Green Lane and The Presentation Convent Bridge.

The group will meet on Green Lane, by Gerard Carey Auto Repairs, at 10am.

Good boots and a shovel are required.

The AGM will be held immediately afterwards in St. Mary’s school, Irishtown, and all are welcome.

