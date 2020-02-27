What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Aine Ryan’s latest play Paddy Goes to Petra will premier on Saturday, February 29 at 8pm at The Source, Thurles. Tickets (€15/€13). Call 0504 90204 or visit www.thesourcearts centre.ie

Join John McNichol at the Racket Hall Hotel, Roscrea on March 7. Doors open at 9pm and tickets cost €15. Michael English plays the Racket Hall on March 28. Tickets €15.

Jake Carter will play the Abymill Theatre, Fethard on Saturday, March 7 at 8pm in aid of Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue. Tickets cost €25 and are available by calling 086 0834208.

Clogheen Drama Group present Martin McDonaghs The Beauty Queen of Lennane from Thursday, March 26 to Saturday 28.

The Ardcroney Drama Group will present Moll by John B. Keane on Wednesday 26, Friday 28 and Saturday 29 February in Ardcroney Hall at 8pm.

Tipperary Mid West Radio celebrating their 30th anniversary with a gala concert in Golden GAA complex on Tuesday, April 21. Performing on the night are Jimmy Buckley and band, Declan Nerney, Sean Keane, Rebel Hearts. Tickets are available from the radio station.

Verdant Productions present A Holy Show, a new comedy play based on the hijacking of an Aer Lingus plane by an ex-Trappist monk. The show comes to The Source Arts Centre on Saturday, March 7. Tickets on sale now and cost €18/ €15 early bird entry.

The Nenagh Players will present the hilarious Brownbread written by Roddy Doyle and directed by Donal Bray at Nenagh Arts Centre from Wednesday, February 26 to Sunday, March 1.

The Rosegreen Players present Sam Crea’s hilarious farce Don’t Tell the Wife at Rosegreen Community Hall at 8pm from Thursday, February 27 to Sunday, March 1. Tickets can be booked with Pat Cummins at 087 2204034, and O’Dwyer’s Pharmacy, Main Street, Cashel.