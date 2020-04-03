Music Generation Tipperary video goes viral with 30,000 views

Musicians all over Tipperary are being encouraged to upload clips of their own performances on social media following the success of a ‘one man band’ video posted by Music Generation Tipperary.

In just a matter of days, the video, posted and performed by Music Generation Tipperary Development Officer Aidan O’Donnell has attracted nearly 30,000 views after capturing the imagination of thousands of young people across the country.

In the clip, Aidan is seen playing a variety of instruments across nine different screens, encouraging followers to record their own music video using an easily downloadable app.

Using the online hastag #keepmakingmusic, the video has since spawned hundreds of similar musicians recording their own music videos as youngsters of all ages are turning their living rooms into makeshift recording studios.

“We’re encouraging young people to get creative. With everything that is happening in the world right now, people need an outlet and music is a great escape,” Aidan tells the Tipperary Star.

Aidan has also posted short videos with his daughter to mark World Piano Day and says he plans on posting more how-to clips in the coming weeks following the success of his initial foray into the world of music videos.

Music Generation Tipperary recently held a hugely successful Uileann Pipes tuition event in Templemore, however due to the Covid-19 crisis , many upcoming plans have been temporarily postponed.

Music Generation is Ireland’s National Music Education Programme that aims to transform the lives of children and young people through access to high quality performance music education in their locality.

The programme is supported by U2, the Ireland Funds, the Department of Education and Skills and locally by Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Education and Training Board.

Anyone who wants to get involved can check out Music Generation Tipperary on Facebook to stay up to date with the latest videos and use the hashtag #keepmakingmusic.