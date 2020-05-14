Down Syndrome Tipperary announce virtual 'Trip around Tipp' fundraiser

Down syndrome Tipperary Branch members are going to complete a virtual 'Trip Round Tipp' over the next month in a bid to raise vital funds for the branch.

Over the next month Down Syndrome Tipperary members will complete lots of different activities from running, cycling, walking, hill climbing, horse riding, farming, tik-toks, art, cookery, song and dance across Tipperary (all from the safety of their own homes) in an effort to raise much needed funds via a GoFundMe page.

The group have set an online fundraising target of €10,000 which was launched earlier this week.

Down syndrome Tipperary Branch is made up of parents and family members working together to ensure all members with Down syndrome reach their full potential.

"Due to Covid 19 all fundraisers have been cancelled since March, something we rely heavily on," said a spokesperson.

"We provide speech and language therapies, educational therapies, social and inclusive activities and outings as well as fitness and occupational therapy sessions and classes. In the past we have also run cookery skills and computer courses. Once the country reopens we will try to get back to some kind of new normal and we will strive to ensure that our members across Tipperary avail of these vital therapies. Without fundraising we will find this very hard."

"Please support if you can. We really appreciate it," they added.

Photos, videos and even tik-tok clips can be viewed here. To donate click here.