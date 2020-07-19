Tipperary choreographer James Berkery's latest work receives Bafta nomination  

A short film choreographed by Tipperary native James Berkery has been nominated in the Short Form Category of the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards (BAFTAS).

Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts) by Plimsoll Productions, BFI and BBC Four, is an upbeat drama about 14-year-old oddball Toni who is having a tough time with the bullies at school. One day, the internet and a passion for performance saves her.

Speaking of the film, James Berkery says: "I'm so pleased and excited that this gorgeous film has been nominated for a BAFTA. A story of acceptance, tolerance and freedom to express our authentic selves - this beautiful message was an absolute joy to choreograph. The team and I worked collaboratively to create choreography that brought to life this engaging world within which dance goes viral!"

In huge demand all over the globe, most recently James Berkery was the resident choreographer on the USA tour of The Last Ship starring Sting which led to TV promos on The Late Late Show with James Cordon and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Highlights of his career to date include his work featuring on BBC, ITV, MTV, Universal Music, VICE, Promo News, Paper Mag, 405 and VOGUE Italia amongst others.

James Berkery’s combined music video work online has over 8 million views online, recent projects includes choreographing The Fratellis comeback Global Top 5 Album ‘In Your Own Sweet Time’.

Upcoming work includes CENSOR, currently in post production, a psychological horror feature film starring Irish actor Niamh Algar (Calm with Horses, The Last Right, The Virtues). After viewing a strangely familiar video nasty at work, Enid, a film censor, attempts to solve the past mystery of her sister's disappearance, embarking on a quest that dissolves the line between fiction and reality.

Originally from Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, James Berkery started dancing locally with the support from his parents every step of the way encouraging him to take part in all the local musical societies and dance groups. James then left home at the age of 16 to be the youngest student to ever train at CSN Dance, Cork led by Alan Foley, artistic director of Cork City Ballet.

This led to the opportunity to train at Open Ballet Festival 2011 in St. Petersburg Russia, taking part in masterclasses from teachers from Vaganova and Kirov Ballet.

Following that he was then awarded a Dance and Drama Award to attend the illustrious Bird College Conservatoire of Dance and Musical Theatre, before going on to attain a BA (1st Class Hons) focusing on the choreographic process from Middlesex University.

James Berkery is currently a member of One Dance UK and an ambassador for Dancer's Career Development.