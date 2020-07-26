The legend of Petticoat Loose will be revived at South Tipperary Arts Centre

Collaborators are needed for a community visual arts project called Petticoat Dancers, based on the folklore tale of Petticoat Loose, which is synonymous with Bay Lough in the Knockmealdown mountains in south Tipperary.

Many tall tales have been told about a woman who got the nickname Petticoat Loose after an incident in a pub when her skirt got caught on a nail and her petticoat was exposed while she spun around in a dance.

They say she was a great dancer and no man could match her, and she was also known as the Witch of Bay Lough.

There are many fascinating threads to the tale and you can decide which one you are going to follow in remaking your version of Petticoat Loose, using various mixed media techniques on life-size petticoats.

No experience is necessary to take part and all materials will be provided.

Four free workshops are limited to six adults per workshop and these will take place upstairs (a lift is available) in the South Tipperary Arts Centre, Nelson Street, Clonmel on Tuesday, August 4 from 10am-12pm; on Wednesday, August 5 from 10am-12pm and on Thursday, August 6 from 10am-12pm and 2-4pm.

For more information and/or book your free place on the project please contact artist Brigid Teehan on 087- 9149494 or by email: brigid@beehousearts.ie

All health and safety protocols will be in place at the Arts Centre.

Participants will be required to sign in and wear their own masks, while seating will be arranged two metres apart.

Participants are requested to bring their own keep cup for a tea break.

The project is funded by Creative Ireland via Tipperary County Council and kindly supported by Clonmel Busking Festival.

Individual Petticoat Dancers will be displayed in various locations during the Clonmel Busking Festival from August 6-9.

More information is available on the Facebook page Beehouse Arts or www.clonmelbuskingfestival.com