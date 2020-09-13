Latest releases to hit the shelves at Tipperary Library Services

And so our Summer Stars programme comes to an end for another year. Many thanks to all of the eager participants who took part in branch and online, it was a Summer Stars that posed so many challenges but thanks to everyone for rising to them and showing that nothing can get between the our primary school kids and their love for reading.

If you missed any of our great online events or want to enjoy them all over again don't forget to log on to our FaceBook page (facebook.com/tipperary libraries) and there you will find everything from mind-bending quizzes, to storytimes and craft classes. And remember, if you have a Summer Stars card be sure to drop it into a library branch today.

Our online resources continue to be popular at the moment too, and here are a few recommendations from our eServices, including eAudioBooks, eBooks, eMagazines, newspapers and even an online course! Remember, you can access all of these services for free with your library card barcode and pin number. If you don’t know these we’ll sort you out at Tel. 0761 06 6100, or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.

If you’re not a library member but want to join then you can get all you need to access these superb resources in a matter of a couple of minutes at librariesireland.ie/ join-your-library .

BorrowBox eBook Recommendation: The Liars by Naomi Joy

Two women. One deadly secret. A rivalry that could destroy them. Ava Wells is perfect. She has the boyfriend, the career, the looks. But one night changes everything and her life suddenly isn't so seamless. Jade Fernleigh is ambitious. She's worked hard to get where she is. And she's not about to let Ava take the job she rightly deserves. Both women share a secret that could destroy them, but who will crumble first?

BorrowBox eAudioBook Recommendation: The Wild Laughter by Caoilinn Hughes and read by Chris O'Dowd

It’s 2008, and the Celtic Tiger has left devastation in its wake. Brothers Hart and Cormac Black are waking up to a very different Ireland – one that widens the chasm between them and brings their beloved father to his knees. Facing a devastating choice that will put their livelihoods – and even their lives – on the line, the brothers soon learn that the biggest danger comes when there is nothing to lose.

BorrowBox Young Adults’ eAudioBook Recommendation: All the Days Past, All the Days to Come by Mildred D. Taylor, and read by Allyson Johnson

In her tenth book, Mildred Taylor completes her sweeping saga about the Logan family of Mississippi, which is also the story of the civil rights movement in America of the 20th century. Cassie Logan, first met in Song of the Trees and Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry, is a young woman now, searching for her place in the world, a journey that takes her from Toledo to California, to law school in Boston, and, ultimately, in the 60's, home to Mississippi to participate in voter registration. She is witness to the now-historic events of the century: the Great Migration north, the rise of the civil rights movement, preceded and precipitated by the racist society of America, and the often violent confrontations that brought about change.

Borrowbox Kids’ eBook Recommendation: Eloise and the Bucket of Stars by Janeen Brian

Orphaned as a baby, Eloise Pail yearns for a family. Instead, she lives a lonely life trapped in an orphanage and made miserable by the cruel Sister Hortense. Befriended by the village blacksmith, Eloise soon uncovers some strange secrets of yesteryear and learns that something terrible may be about to happen to the village. As troubles and dangers mount, she must learn who to trust and choose between saving the village or belonging to a family of her own. Unless something truly magical happens...

Non-fiction on BorrowBox: Sisters in Arms: Female Warriors From Antiquity to the New Millennium by Julie Wheelwright

Sisters in Arms charts the evolution of women in combat, from the Scythian warriors who inspired the Amazonian myth, to the passing soldiers and sailors of the eighteenth century, and on to the re-emergence of women as official members of the armed forces in the twentieth century. Author Julie Wheelwright traces our fascination with these forgotten heroines, using their own words, including official documents, diaries, letters and memoirs, to bring their experiences vividly to life. She examines their contemporary legacy and the current role of women in the armed forces, while calling into question the enduring relationship between masculinity and combat.

PressReader

Keep up with domestic and worldwide news and current affairs with PressReader, our free newspaper and magazine service. Many popular titles are available, from our own Irish Independent to Britain’s Guardian and America’s Washington Post, and you can download them all onto your devices daily. For more information please visit https://www.tipperary libraries.ie/online- newspapers/

Universal Class

If you’ve time on your hands and want to put it to the best use possible, why not start a top class online course? Universal Class has over 500 courses to offer, covering a wide range of academic and leisure disciplines, from psychology to photography. Log on to universalclass. com to see what’s on offer. Here’s a taste of what you can expect: Therapeutic Bathing. You'll be surprised at just how many ways there are to increase your enjoyment and reap greater benefits from your bath. In this course, you'll learn about the benefits of minerals and heat and how to bring the advantages of mineral waters and hot springs home to enjoy in the privacy of your home. You'll get an introduction not just to the joys of aromatherapy, but several recipes for aromatherapy soaps and a bath fizz to enjoy in your next soak.

Tipperary Studies News

We are delighted to announce the launch of our new website, www.tippstudiesdigital.ie. Be sure to pay the site a visit to enjoy the great improvements and additions that have been made to your Tipperary local history research experience.Our temporary opening hours are Mon - Fri, 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm. Please note that booking is essential prior to your visit. Call 0761 066 123, or email studies@tipperarycoco.ie

For more information on Tipperary County Council Library Service’s eResources check out tipperarylibraries.ie, call 0761 06 6100 or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.