Tipperary students have chance to win young baker competition

Kenwood, in association with the Association of Teachers of Home Economics (ATHE) are calling on Tipperary students to enter their best bakes for a chance to win a complete Kenwood kitchen kit.

The home economics room in the overall winner’s school will also get a full kit out, to the value of €10,000.

There will also be prizes for the runner-up in each category.

There are two categories in the Kenwood Young Baker competition - junior (1st-3rd year) and senior (4th-6th year) and you don’t have to be a home economics student to enter – perhaps you honed your skills as a home baker during lockdown and you have the right stuff to fold, knead, bake and ice your way to victory.

The closing date for entries is October 19 and the winners will be announced on November 2.

Entries may be uploaded at https://www.kenwoodyoungbaker.com/