Tipperary Festival of Science to take place as part of Science Week 2020 with virtual events for all ages

From a Virtual Family Fun Day to the science of food, Star Wars and healthy skin there is a selection of free events to choose from this Science Week.

Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), is getting ready for Science Week a national celebration of science with hundreds of virtual events taking place nationwide from the 8-15 November. The Tipperary Festival of Science as part of Science Week 2020, are bringing numerous virtual events to homes across Ireland, giving the public the opportunity to ask questions, explore the science behind our everyday lives, and consider the future we want and the role science can play in helping us create our shared future.

This year the theme for Science Week is Choosing our Future, focusing on how science can improve our lives for today and in the future. For Science Week 2020, SFI want to start a conversation on how science can positively impact our collective futures and help us shape the Ireland we want to live in, you can share your views at www.scienceweek.ie. SFI are encouraging the public to take part in Science Week 2020, join in one of the many available virtual events, share their views, and think about what they want the future to look like.

This year marks the 25th anniversary celebrations of Science Week, with events for all ages taking place nationwide. A sample of the Science Week events not to be missed are:

How to Build an Iron Man Suit will be discussed by Barry Fitzgerald on how characters in the superhero gene are self-made superheroes- such as Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Bruce Wayne who have developed technologies that they can wear to enhance their abilities. This event will run on Wednesday, 11 November from 6.30 to7.30pm.

Join us for an evening of looking at the stars. Find out about the night sky and its many amazing sights in this talk which aims to help you make sense of what you see when you look up at night. Looking at the stars: An Introduction to the Night Sky with David Moore of Astronomy Ireland will be available to watch on Monday 9 November at 7.30 – 8.30pm.

The Healthy Skin Clinic will discuss what goes into skincare products, active ingredients that work for acne, antiaging and how to protect your collagen, when it comes to skincare information is key. These topics will be discussed online on Thursday, 12 November from 7pm until 8pm.

Science Week Virtual Family Day a day of engaging online events for all the family from a live quiz, interactive workshops and entertaining presentations. SFI will be hosting the Family Day on Saturday, 14 November, 12 – 7pm.

Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Science for Society, Science Foundation Ireland said: “We’re living through challenging times. This year, Science Week aims to inspire the public with our numerous virtual events and to lift the nation’s spirits. Science offers us possibility and hope, but it is important that people get involved in the conversation. We want to encourage everyone to participate in the variety of events and conversations available online; there is something for everyone, and every interest. I want to thank all the dedicated organisers working across the country for developing some really creative ideas this year.”

For a full list of the thrilling science shows, workshops and talks across the country, visit the Science Week website www.scienceweek.ie.