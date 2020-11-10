Tipperary drama group hoping to be on stage early in the new year

The Multeen Players plan to stage “Big Maggie” in December was set back due to Level 5 restrictions put in place.

The cast will get back to full rehearsals as soon as Level 5 is lifted, with a planned performance taking place in mid-February 2021, so plenty to look forward to.

Keep an eye out for updates in the coming weeks and as soon as we get the all clear we will take to boards once more.