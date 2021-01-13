Winning composition in competition will be premiered at music event in Tipperary

Finding a Voice and the Contemporary Music Centre, Ireland has announced details of the fourth Composition Competition for Emerging Women Composers in Ireland.

Once again, with the generous support of the Contemporary Music Centre, the composition competition will include a workshop for shortlisted candidates and mentoring of the eventual winner by an established woman composer from Ireland, thereby offering a unique opportunity for professional development for both winning and shortlisted composers.

This year, due to the exceptional circumstances of Covid-19, the winning composition will be premiered at Finding a Voice 2022.

From the initial submissions, up to six composers will be chosen for a workshop in the summer of 2021, hosted by the Contemporary Music Centre, Ireland.

Following the workshop, the winning composer will be selected to continue working on her piece with a mentor composer during 2021, and the resulting composition will be premiered at Finding a Voice from March 4-8, 2022 in Clonmel.

Artistic director of Finding a Voice, Róisín Maher says: “We are delighted to be able to partner with the Contemporary Music Centre, Ireland for a second year to offer shortlisted candidates a workshop and continued mentoring of the winning composer during 2021.

“Every year we have had an increased number of entries for this competition and we look forward to seeing what interesting new compositional voices emerge this year.”

Applicants should be an emerging woman or female-identifying composer, and born on or currently resident on the island of Ireland.

Applications should include the following:

One piece that is reflective of their work, which will be used for the adjudication process. Send your score as a PDF, with an MP3 or electronic mock-up if you have one;

A short statement (maximum 200 words) outlining your ideas for a composition for Finding a Voice 2022 and explaining how you would benefit artistically from the process;

Your name, contact details and an up-to-date CV.

Previous winners of the competition are ineligible, although previous applicants are welcome to apply.

Submissions should be sent to: findingavoice2020@gmail.com

The deadline for submission is Friday February 26 at 5pm.

Finding a Voice 2021 will take place from Friday to Monday March 5-8 2021 in Clonmel, and will feature performances by the Irish Baroque Orchestra, pianists Ellen Jansson and Izumi Kimura, singers Kelley Lonergan and Elizabeth Hilliard and many more.

See www.findingavoice.ie for details.

