Ormond Historical Society host lecture series via Zoom

On Monday 8 February Ormond Historical Society will host a Zoom talk, commencing at 8pm. The title of the talk is;

Bringing Matters to a Head.

This talk follows the intriguing story of a branch of the Anglo-Irish Head family from their earliest mention in North Tipperary to their last days in the aftermath of the Irish War of Independence.

The talk will also tell the very human stories of all those involved in the conflict that ended with the burning of the Heads ‘fine’ mansion - Derrylahan House.

The Heads story did not end in 1921 and further research into the family fortunes has revealed some remarkable findings.

The speaker is David Broderick.

David is from Lorrha, Co. Tipperary, and a researcher for the Irish Workhouse Centre in Portumna Co. Galway. He specialises in the ‘history of people’ and is author of the 2019 book titled Finding Ogle.

David is currently undertaking an MA in Public history and Cultural Heritage at the University of Limerick. David previously gave a talk to OHS on his work compiling the story of the notorious Henry Ogle.

Anyone wishing to join OHS for the talk on Monday night please email ormondhistory@gmail.com for the meeting ID and Passcode.