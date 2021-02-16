Cyclists to pedal for a cause in aid of Down Syndrome Tipperary this February

Cyclists all over Tipperary will be pedalling for a cause on February 27 to raise vital funds for Tipperary Branch of Down Syndrome Ireland while also celebrating the life of the beautiful Miss Sarah Dillon.

Due to Covid restrictions, the annual event will take place in a different format to previous years. Participants are asked to adhere to the 5km rule however organisers are encouraging cyclists to don pink or purple jerseys before taking to the outdoors in aid of the charity.

The event will kick off with a Zoom meeting at 9.45am on Saturday, February 27. Participants will then depart on a route of their own choice within their 5km. People with turbo trainers are also more than welcome to pedal in their own homes.

Cyclists are asked to use the hashtag #sarahscycle2021 on social media.

In lieu of registration fee participants will be asked to make a donation which directly funds Speech and Language Therapy, other therapies and activities that greatly improve the lives of Children and Adults with Down Syndrome.

Down Syndrome Ireland Tipperary Branch receives no direct government funding and relies on your wonderful generosity.

For more information on the event click here.

Adhering to Government restrictions, make sure you stay within your 5km: https://2kmfromhome.com/5km

Level 5 information: https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/2dc71-level-5/