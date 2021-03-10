Performances by leading Irish female artistes were filmed in north Tipperary

Imbolc was the ancient Celtic festival in honour of the pagan goddess Brigid, who was evoked in fertility rites and oversaw poetry, crafts and prophecy.

A very special celebration of the same name by contemporary Irish female artistes featuring Erica Cody, Emma Langford, Síomha, Ciara Meade, Dea Matrona, Wyvern Lingo and Lisa Lambe is available to watch on the RTÉ Player now.

Following multiple reschedules and having evolved with the levels, from socially-distanced live shows to a full broadcast recording, Imbolc performances were filmed on the shores of Lough Derg at Birdhill and Garrykennedy in north Tipperary in early February this year.

The performances were part-funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media from the Live Performance Support Scheme.

Over 64 artists and crew worked on the show to present an all-female line-up, hosted by Maykay in honour of the original female goddess, and which generated 141 days of work.

Imbolc is a celebration of the pagan period of a rebirth following the dark, and which began on the February 1, St Brigid's Day.

Speaking about this special event, artiste Erica Cody said “we have come so far, endured so much, but we have conquered even more.

“To me, being a woman is celebrating what we have overcome and what we continue to build and achieve, not only today but every day. To spread love and acknowledge our struggles to all our sisters.”

Emma Langford said “more than ever before I feel a connection to the pagan festival of Imbolc this year - a time to burst from the bud, to step out of the darkness of winter and into the spring, to take ownership of the space around us and draw energy from nature.

“Ireland needs as much light as it can get right now.”

