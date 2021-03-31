Tipperary's Roz Purcell invites country's best dairy-free cooks to enter competition

Ireland’s only dairy-free cooking competition returns for the second year in-a-row, as innocent and Roz Purcell are calling for Ireland’s best dairy-free cooks to go head-to-head.

Innovation, originality and appearance are high on the judging criteria at innocent’s Dairy-Free Cook-Off.

Last year innocent and Roz were blown away with the amazing creativity from entrants and this year they can’t wait to discover more delightful dishes using dairy alternatives.

innocent have a delicious range of dairy-free products to work with - coconut, almond, oat and hazelnut non-dairy drinks.

Cook-off entrants can use any of innocent’s dairy alternatives in their recipe, which can be sweet or savoury – starters, mains or desserts.

The only must is that the dish must be 100% dairy-free, made using one of the innocent’s dairy-free products.

Dairy-free cooks must submit their tastiest dairy free recipes by simply posting their recipe on Instagram and tagging both @rozannapurcell and @innocentIreland by Sunday April 11 at 8pm for a chance to win.

A panel of judges including Roz and the team at innocent will select the winning dish on @naturalbornfeeder on Friday April 16.

The lucky winner will be in for a treat, as they will receive €1,000 worth of kitchen goodies, including a cult kitchen essential, a KitchenAid mixer and sustainably minded kitchen tools and accessories – the perfect prize for foodies that will help them bring their home cooking to the next level.

The winning recipe will also be showcased on Natural Born Feeder.

innocent will also be dishing out product and kitchen accessories as spot prizes to other entries that tantalise their tastebuds.

Visit innocent.ie for more information on the full dairy-free range.

