The show goes on - County Tipperary Music Academy stage show extract on Roundabout!

The show must go on!

The sun shone for the Transition Year students of Coláiste Dún Iascaighs’ Musical Theatre Ensemble who performed a precisely timed extract of the Greatest Showman last Wednesday in Cahir.

The set was very quickly set up on the roundabout outside Coláiste so passersby could enjoy and taken down just as quick! Of course the whole thing was expertly coordinated by Suzanne Buttimer, Director of the Rockwell Music Academy in Cahir and her fantastic team.

The Academy has continued to operate online during the lockdown. It was a wonderful outdoor performance and we hope to see more in the future. There was Garda Presence in the audience and a drone operating too. Well done to all involved.

Coláiste thanked the RMA production team of Suzanne, Rhoda, Anastasia, Nicole and John. Amazing job everyone! Watch out for more footage on the Facebook page once editing is complete.