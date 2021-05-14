Invitation for artists and community arts organisations in Tipperary to apply for funding

The second round of the Bank of Ireland Begin Together Arts Fund, in partnership with Business to Arts, has been launched, with a call for artists and arts organisations in Tipperary to apply for funding.

The all-island Begin Together Arts Fund will make a total of €1 million in arts funding available over three years, awarded to projects that are adapting due to the pandemic, or are inspired by and responding to our recovery.

The Arts Fund supports or commissions artists and arts organisations to develop arts projects that engage the individuals, audiences and communities involved.

All art forms are eligible to apply to the fund.

With this second round, Bank of Ireland and Business to Arts are encouraging more applications from artists who specialise in fine art film and craft-related disciplines and from community arts organisations, who were under-represented in round one.

Artists or groups of artists applying must work with a partner organisation (e.g. a venue or event, arts organisation, community/voluntary organisation or another funding agency/organisation).

Applicants can request funds between €3,000 – €10,000/(sterling equivalent), and average grants will be €5,000/(sterling equivalent), with maximum grants of €10,000/(sterling equivalent).

Arts projects with larger budgets that have secured funds elsewhere are encouraged to apply. With each grant round, the fund aims to provide funding to an arts project in each county on the island of Ireland.

During the first round of the arts fund over €300,000 was distributed to 36 projects across the island of Ireland.

To find out more about the Bank of Ireland Begin Together Arts Fund, please visit https://personalbanking. bankofireland.com/campaigns/ begin-together/

For information on the application process and to complete the online application form, please visit www.businesstoarts.ie/ artsfund/bank-of-ireland

The closing date for the second round of applications is Wednesday, June 23 at 5pm.

