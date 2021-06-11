Iconic Tipperary monument the Rock of Cashel featured in new video talk series

Friends of the National Gallery of Ireland can enjoy The Art of Walking online with a new series of videos inspired by Irish landscapes from Ardmore Round Tower in County Waterford to the Rock of Cashel in Tipperary.

Spanning the four provinces of Ireland, a new video talk series, The Art of Walking, aims to inspire people with art from the gallery's collection.

The series is exclusively available to Friends of the National Gallery of Ireland.

The Munster-themed talk is led by Elaine Manley from the gallery’s guide panel. Elaine’s video talk references artworks by a number of noteworthy artists with Munster connections such as Daniel Maclise, George Petrie and Francis Place.

She also looks at artworks by Margaret MacNair Stokes, Thomas Cook, John Rogers and Robert Wallis, and some of their depictions of locations including Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Kerry.

The talks might provide inspiration for those holidaying around Ireland this year, who wish to enjoy walks - be it marked trails or a stroll along a quayside, holidaymakers can picture some paintings or drawings at the same time.

Or the videos can be viewed online for a glimpse of landscapes from around the country from the comfort of home.

More details, including sign-up and a full programme of Friends Fortnight events, are available at www.nationalgallery.ie.

