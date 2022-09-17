Tipperary's Alzheimer's Memory Walk takes place in Glengarra Wood this weekend

Tipperary's third successive Alzheimer's Memory Walk in aid of the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland takes place in Glengarra Wood near Burncourt on Sunday, September 18 at 11am.
The walk is one of a series of Alzheimer Memory Walks taking place around the country as part of World Alzheimer's Month.
For further information and to register for the walk log onto: https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/fundraising-events/alzheimer-memory-walk/
