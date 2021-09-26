County music star Derek Ryan will perform in Clonacody House, Fethard

Clonacody House Presents Irish country music star Derek Ryan
with support from Muriel O'Connor and Fran Curry.
The event will be held in Clonacody House outside Fethard on Sunday October 3 - tickets.ie
https://secure.tickets.ie/.../EventInfor.../43786/derek-ryan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.