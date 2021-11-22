Young Tipperary artists are busy creating a sculpture for the Blueway

Junior STAG (South Tipperary Art Group) artists have started on their second six-week session, which will run up to and including Saturday, December 18.

Membership is now closed for new members but a waiting list is in operation. Contact the Organiser Maureen Purcell at 086-8096823 for details.

Both sections (primary and seniors) are now in the process of doing the Enamel Casting art project with sculptors Philip and Liz Quinn, Holycross.

The theme is The Clonmel Blueway, with many great drawings relating to the theme being completed by the students. The group will end up with a metal sculpture by Junior members, which will be displayed along the Blueway. This art project is quite a slow process, particularly as there are over 40 junior members and some tutors involved.

Junior STAG would like to acknowledge and thank the Arts Office, Tipperary County Council, who financially supported the group for this intricate project.

Adult members are now back in the art room of Ss Peter and Paul’s Primary School on Tuesday nights and in the Arts Centre on Wednesday mornings. STAG requests that all members attending be vaccinated and wear a mask. All Covid restrictions are in place for adult and adult members.

Congratulations to all the STAG artists who sold artwork from Befani’s Restaurant and the Clonmel Showgrounds’ shopping centre over the last year and-a-half.

Above: One of the murals painted by South Tipperary Art Group artists at Le Cairde, the Alzheimer’s Day Care centre in Clonmel

Congratulations also to the STAG paint crew on the beautiful murals in Clonmel at the Ss Peter and Paul’s Primary School atrium; at Le Cairde, the Alzheimer’s Day Care centre; the Halloween decorations at the roundabout at Tesco and who are now busy painting artwork for the Christmas roundabout, as well as completing another beautiful mural on marine ply, which will be displayed in a scenic location during 2022.

See the South Tipperary Art Group Facebook page and the STAG website for the latest news.