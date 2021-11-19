Massive plans for Cahir town go on public display

Major plans to upgrade Cahir are currently up on public display, with the multi-million euro proposals seeing a major refurbishment and enhancement of the town centre.

The upgrades would involve the existing square and a number of approach streets and District Director Pat Slattery says there are four major projects in Cahir at present.

“The biggest of them is The Square itself and the creation of a new car park off of Church Street behind the old Castle Court premises.

“We are also upgrading Market House which is the current library and then we’re moving the library down to what was the old Granary and we’re upgrading the old Granary building as well.

“So there are four major projects with a value of about €11 million so it’s a major investment in the town of Cahir.”

The plans can be viewed currently on the county council website.