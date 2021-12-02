Search

02 Dec 2021

There's plenty to do and see in Tipperary's largest town at Christmas

Festive atmosphere is building in Clonmel

Christmas in Clonmel

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Above: Present at the switching on of the Christmas Lights in Clonmel were District Administrator Jim Dillon; Carol Creighton, Tipperary County Council; District Mayor Michael Murphy; Tony Egan, Anne Marie Breen and Conor Moroney. Picture: John D Kelly

It’s that time of year again when the Christmas hype is starting to build, shop windows in Clonmel are being decorated and lit up, the town is coming alive with Christmas lighting and the hustle and bustle of people coming and going throughout the streets is very evident.
With the pandemic still lurking in the background, it’s important to keep the spirits high and to try and bring some sense of normality into people’s lives.

Always conscious, however, to keep people safe, Clonmel Borough District, the County Museum, Clonmel Library and South Tipperary Arts Centre will host a number of events this Christmas, either virtually or with limited numbers in attendance. Therefore, there is still plenty to do and for families to plan weekends in Clonmel in the coming weeks.
Clonmel Borough District have brought additional lighting to the streets of the town this year and hope that the public enjoy a few family selfies under the Christmas baubles in Mitchel Street and Marystone Mall throughout the Christmas period.
Santa’s sleigh and the Christmas post box will be located under the Main Guard from December 13-20 for children to post their letters to Santa and to organise family photo shoots. The popular Green Screen will also be back again at the Main Guard on December 18 and 19 for family photos but booking is essential for this through Eventbrite.
The Christmas Window Display Trail, along with the Interactive Santa Window in Parnell Street (opposite the Credit Union) is a must for families from December 13. And keep an eye out for the Christmas decorated seats/benches created by our own local artists around town.
This year the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History invites the public to an afternoon tea and talk style event, looking at objects from the museum’s collection connected with Christmas. It will be interesting to see the difference between children’s toys today and in years gone by.

Call over to the museum and find out about the arts and crafts Christmas children’s workshops. Clonmel Library also has a variety of events planned. Children can design their own Christmas tree decorations, enter colouring competitions and get involved online with the Polar Express storytime. The Winter Reading Challenge is very popular with the young readers and this will continue throughout December.

Clonmel Library remains open for the public to borrow books and use the computers and printing services.

Christmas at the South Tipperary Arts Centre in Nelson Street, Clonmel will be very busy each weekend in December.

The Christmas Exhibition will open on this Friday December 3 and from that point onwards there is much to do on the weekends that follow. Make a Plant Pot Snowman, a Christmas Swag and designing Christmas tee shirts are just some of the exciting things for children to do at the arts centre.

From Monday December 13 – Wednesday December 15, the Sensory Interactive Wall will be open each day upstairs at the arts centre.

Finally, on Saturday, December 18, Santa's Sensory Grotto - a calm and peaceful ASD and sensory- friendly space - will be open for that all-important visit.

Spaces are limited and Covid protocols are in place at all venues this year. Make your enquiries and book early to avoid any disappointment. 

PODCAST: ‘The Camino is an experience where the mobile phone is switched off...’

Column in this week's Nationalist

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media