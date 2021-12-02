There's plenty to do and see in Tipperary's largest town at Christmas

Above: Present at the switching on of the Christmas Lights in Clonmel were District Administrator Jim Dillon; Carol Creighton, Tipperary County Council; District Mayor Michael Murphy; Tony Egan, Anne Marie Breen and Conor Moroney. Picture: John D Kelly

It’s that time of year again when the Christmas hype is starting to build, shop windows in Clonmel are being decorated and lit up, the town is coming alive with Christmas lighting and the hustle and bustle of people coming and going throughout the streets is very evident.

With the pandemic still lurking in the background, it’s important to keep the spirits high and to try and bring some sense of normality into people’s lives.

Always conscious, however, to keep people safe, Clonmel Borough District, the County Museum, Clonmel Library and South Tipperary Arts Centre will host a number of events this Christmas, either virtually or with limited numbers in attendance. Therefore, there is still plenty to do and for families to plan weekends in Clonmel in the coming weeks.

Clonmel Borough District have brought additional lighting to the streets of the town this year and hope that the public enjoy a few family selfies under the Christmas baubles in Mitchel Street and Marystone Mall throughout the Christmas period.

Santa’s sleigh and the Christmas post box will be located under the Main Guard from December 13-20 for children to post their letters to Santa and to organise family photo shoots. The popular Green Screen will also be back again at the Main Guard on December 18 and 19 for family photos but booking is essential for this through Eventbrite.

The Christmas Window Display Trail, along with the Interactive Santa Window in Parnell Street (opposite the Credit Union) is a must for families from December 13. And keep an eye out for the Christmas decorated seats/benches created by our own local artists around town.

This year the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History invites the public to an afternoon tea and talk style event, looking at objects from the museum’s collection connected with Christmas. It will be interesting to see the difference between children’s toys today and in years gone by.

Call over to the museum and find out about the arts and crafts Christmas children’s workshops. Clonmel Library also has a variety of events planned. Children can design their own Christmas tree decorations, enter colouring competitions and get involved online with the Polar Express storytime. The Winter Reading Challenge is very popular with the young readers and this will continue throughout December.

Clonmel Library remains open for the public to borrow books and use the computers and printing services.

Christmas at the South Tipperary Arts Centre in Nelson Street, Clonmel will be very busy each weekend in December.

The Christmas Exhibition will open on this Friday December 3 and from that point onwards there is much to do on the weekends that follow. Make a Plant Pot Snowman, a Christmas Swag and designing Christmas tee shirts are just some of the exciting things for children to do at the arts centre.

From Monday December 13 – Wednesday December 15, the Sensory Interactive Wall will be open each day upstairs at the arts centre.

Finally, on Saturday, December 18, Santa's Sensory Grotto - a calm and peaceful ASD and sensory- friendly space - will be open for that all-important visit.

Spaces are limited and Covid protocols are in place at all venues this year. Make your enquiries and book early to avoid any disappointment.