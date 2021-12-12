Christmas indulgence at the Clonmel Park Hotel

The Festive Afternoon Tea is prepared by executive head chef Michael Krpec
Why not indulge yourself and friends or family to the newly launched decadent Festive Afternoon Tea experience at the Clonmel Park Hotel this holiday season.
Prepared by executive head chef Michael Krpec, this delicious array of savoury and sweet treats, while you sip on a refreshing glass of bubbles while taking in the festive atmosphere, will have you never wanting to leave.
Christmas Afternoon Tea at the Clonmel Park Hotel is only €16 per person; add a glass of bubbles for €22 per person.
It’s now available to book until January 6.
For bookings call 052-6188700 or email: info@clonmel parkhotel.com
The McGrath brothers John, Noel and Brian, pictured with their father Pat, were central to the Loughmore Castleiney challenge this afternoon
Contributors to the Only Connect anthology of poetry at the book’s launch in Brewery Lane Theatre’s tearoom. Photo Pete Smith
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.