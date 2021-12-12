Search

12 Dec 2021

Christmas indulgence at the Clonmel Park Hotel

Festive Afternoon Tea experience not to be missed

Clonmel Park Hotel

The Festive Afternoon Tea is prepared by executive head chef Michael Krpec

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Why not indulge yourself and friends or family to the newly launched decadent Festive Afternoon Tea experience at the Clonmel Park Hotel this holiday season.
Prepared by executive head chef Michael Krpec, this delicious array of savoury and sweet treats, while you sip on a refreshing glass of bubbles while taking in the festive atmosphere, will have you never wanting to leave.
Christmas Afternoon Tea at the Clonmel Park Hotel is only €16 per person; add a glass of bubbles for €22 per person.

It’s now available to book until January 6.

For bookings call 052-6188700 or email: info@clonmel parkhotel.com

COLUMN: 'Road allows you time to think about the question, but the answer is inside you'

Fergal O'Keeffe's column

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

The McGrath brothers John, Noel and Brian, pictured with their father Pat, were central to the Loughmore Castleiney challenge this afternoon

The McGrath brothers John, Noel and Brian, pictured with their father Pat, were central to the Loughmore Castleiney challenge this afternoon

Sport

Munster Club SHC:

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media