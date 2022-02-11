Young South Tipperary Art Group members prepare for graffiti project

The senior group (First Years to Leaving Certs) of the junior South Tipperary Art Group (STAG) are just about finished their lino prints, which have turned out really well.

They are now getting drawings ready for the graffiti project that will start this coming Saturday, weather permitting.

The primary section members (nine years to sixth class) have been painting some mountainous landscapes for the last three weeks. They will do more painting, colouring and decorative lettering this coming Saturday.

Junior STAG’s 50th anniversary exhibition in the upstairs studio at Sureprint Digital, Davis Road, Clonmel was a great success.

Thanks are extended to PJ and the art group for facilitating this exhibition. Membership is now full in both sections.

Artwork by adult painting members has now been changed in The Showgrounds Shopping Centre and in Befani’s Restaurant, Clonmel. Still to be changed is the art in the outpatients corridor at Tipperary University Hospital and in the clubhouse of Slievenamon Golf Club.

Very many thanks are extended to all those who display and sell the members’ artwork. This is very much appreciated.

Thanks also to the STAG work team of Niall, Joan, Frances, Miriam and Maureen for changing the artwork, a time consuming job indeed.

Contact the STAG organiser Maureen Purcell at 086-8096823 for any information regarding buying paintings or joining the STAG art group.