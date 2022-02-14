Search

14 Feb 2022

Tipperary man to feature in new documentary series on TG4 later this month

Contractors begins on Thursday night February 24

Thomas Moloney

Thomas Moloney (left) and his crew in Clogheen

Contractors is a seven-part observational, entertainment-based documentary series on TG4 exploring the working lives and personal narratives of seven agricultural contracting families from diverse locations over a critical six-month period from April to September.

It is a unique, practical and personal insight into contemporary life in rural Ireland.

The series will feature Tipperary man Thomas Moloney, who runs Moloney Agri and Tree Care along with his father Jim from Kilballyboy, Clogheen.

They do silage work such as mowing, tedding, raking and baling of silage, hay and straw, using round and square bales, as well as slurry-spreading, using low emission trailing shoes.

Digger and dump trailer work is also a service they provide, as well as tree surgery work carried out by certified operators. 

The series begins on TG4 at 9.30pm on Thursday February 24.

