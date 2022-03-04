New South Tipperary Art Group junior session gets underway

A six-week junior art session in Clonmel begins this Saturday
A new six-week junior art session organised by the South Tipperary Art Group (STAG) will commence on this Saturday March 5.
Contact the organiser Maureen Purcell at 086-8096823 for more information.
The STAG annual art exhibition in Clonmel Library will take place early this year, from Monday March 28 to Saturday April 9 and all paid-up members are entitled to display two artworks for sale in the exhibition.
Welcome to new member Eileen, who is attending the Wednesday morning session, and to Margaret, welcome back.
