04 Mar 2022

New South Tipperary Art Group junior session gets underway

Senior exhibition will be launched at end of this month

A six-week junior art session in Clonmel begins this Saturday

04 Mar 2022 3:30 PM

A new six-week junior art session organised by the South Tipperary Art Group (STAG) will commence on this Saturday March 5.
Contact the organiser Maureen Purcell at 086-8096823 for more information.
The STAG annual art exhibition in Clonmel Library will take place early this year, from Monday March 28 to Saturday April 9 and all paid-up members are entitled to display two artworks for sale in the exhibition.

Welcome to new member Eileen, who is attending the Wednesday morning session, and to Margaret, welcome back.

