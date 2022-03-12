Tipperary singer songwriter Edel Meade to promote latest album at Thurles gig

Clonmel singer songwriter Edel Meade is on the road to promote her latest album Brigids and Patricias.

The tour kicked off in Paris on February 1 with a very special performance at the Centre Culturel Irlandais for St Brigid’s Day and continued in Limerick for a show at The Belltable, and then in Kildare for a concert at Riverbank Arts Centre.

Those dates were followed by a very special double bill with Eleanor McEvoy at the Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray last Tuesday night for International Women’s Day.

“I’m really excited about performing at The Source Arts Centre, Thurles next Saturday March 19,” says Edel, daughter of Catherine and Joe Meade, Rathronan, Clonmel.

“Having released the album during the height of lockdown, it’s really amazing to be out there performing the music live,” she says.

“This is my only Tipperary concert of the tour and I think this will really resonate with Tipp audiences because of my Song For Bridget Cleary.

“And people are very excited about being able to attend live concerts again.”

Brigids and Patricias, released on International Women’s Day last year, was described by The Irish Times as “most courageous Irish album of the year.”

The collection of original songs and spoken word reflects on what it means to be a woman living in 21st century Ireland. Shaped by Irish history, folklore and contemporary society, the album draws on the stories and experiences of Irish women including Tipperary woman Bridget Cleary, Limerick aviatrix Lady Mary Heath and contemporary trailblazing women including Catherine Corless and Vicky Phelan.

The Thurles show will be followed by a panel discussion with Tipperary playwright Eve O’Mahony and well-known Irish folklorist Dr Jenny Butler, who will reflect on the relevance of the story of Bridget Cleary today.