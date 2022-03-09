Call goes out to Tipperary’s astronomy and photography fans to take part in competition

The Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS) astrophotography competition Reach for the Stars is back for its second year and is calling on people in Tipperary with an interest in photography and astronomy to submit their images.

The competition, which is now open for entries, is seeking the best astro-photographs taken in Ireland over the period April 1 2021 to April 30 2022.

It is calling for submissions under two distinct categories: Out of this World: Images depicting scenes/features or elements of astronomical interest. For example, deep space images or images of the solar system;

Back on Earth: Astro-landscape images that depict a feature or element of astronomical interest and capture elements such as nature, cityscapes, buildings or monuments, land or water.

Launching the competition, Dr Eucharia Meehan, CEO and Registrar of DIAS, said “Last year we received entries from people in Tipperary and right across the country, and this year we hope to see even more.

"The competition is open to everyone – whether they are a seasoned professional or amateur photographer with a love for astronomy. We just asked that they follow the competition guidelines carefully when making the submission to ensure their images are eligible.”

The winning photographers in the two main categories, as selected by the judging panel, will receive a prize package that includes:

publication of their images on the DIAS and Irish Times websites;

a VIP tour of DIAS Dunsink Observatory – with the opportunity to peer through Ireland’s largest refractor telescope;

one pass for up to four guests for Race to Space, a fully immersive escape room experience, hosted at DIAS Dunsink Observatory;

a €500 voucher for photographic/telescopic equipment; and

a 12-month Premium Digital subscription to The Irish Times.

Two runners-up in each category will also be selected by the judges, and will each receive a €200 voucher for photographic/ telescopic equipment. The winner of the public choice category, as voted for by the public, will also receive voucher to the value of €150 for photographic/telescopic equipment.

It is DIAS’ intention that the winning and highly commended images will also be included in an exhibition at DIAS during 2022.

Furthermore, all shortlisted images will be included in an online exhibition – for the purposes of the public vote – on DIAS’ website, www.dias.ie.

Further information, including the competition guidelines and entry form, is available at www.reachforthestars.ie.