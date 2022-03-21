Search

21 Mar 2022

Award-winning Tipperary artist's late mother featured in Italian exhibition

Exhibition at house of celebrated poet and writer in Florence

John Keating artist

Clonmel artist John Keating (centre) with art critics and curators Professor Giancarlo Bonomo (left) and Dott Raffaella Ferrari at the exhibition launch in Florence

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

21 Mar 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

The work of multi award-winning artist John Keating was recently on display at the House of Dante Alighieri museum in Florence.
The Clonmel man was one of six artists invited to exhibit at the house of the celebrated Italian poet and writer. 
“The venue is beautiful and the atmosphere at the opening of the exhibition earlier this month was great,” says John. 
The exhibition began on March 5 and continued until St Patrick’s Day, and one of the featured paintings was a head study of his late mother Nora.
John’s art has made a very favourable impression in Italy in recent years.  
In November 2020 he won the Trophy Cup when he was awarded first place in painting at the Premio Nazionale D’Arte Bologna Italy.
This exhibition was presented in collaboration with UNESCO Bologna and Udine and the theme was L’Idea della Belezza.
It was curated by Professor Giancarlo Bonomi and Dott Raffaella Ferrari. 
Elsewhere in Europe, he exhibited at the Symposium of European Confederation of Watercolour Societies in September 2021 in Ulm, Germany. This exhibition was hosted by the Deutsche Aquarell Gesellschaft. 
Closer to home, his work was on display from November until last month at the exhibition at the Laois Arthouse to celebrate its 10th anniversary year.
Originally from Upper Gladstone Street in Clonmel, and the son of the late Pierce and Nora Keating, John Keating lives in Dalkey in south Dublin. He studied at Crawford College of Art, Cork; Trinity College, Dublin and Loughborough University.
He attended the Arts Students League of New York as a Fulbright scholar and his work has received international acclaim.
He has exhibited with world-renowned artists including Lucien Freud, Giacomo Manzu, Rainer Fetting, Enzo Cucchi, KK Hodicke, Arnulf Rainer and Hermann Albert.
He has received more than 25 awards, including a Gold Medal of Honour at the Olympic Fine Art London in 2012. 

Clonmel school project to proceed after long delay

Powerstown National School

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media