Tipperary people invited to take part in the great Tea Day comeback in May

RTÉ stars Dáithí Ó Sé and Sinead Kennedy are calling on Tipperary people to host a tea day to mark Alzheimer’s Tea Day Comeback year on Thursday, May 5.

After two long years, The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) is inviting everyone to come together again for a cup of tea, a chat and maybe a treat or two on May 5 to help raise funds for vital dementia supports and services.

Tea Day events may be held in homes, gardens, workplaces, schools, local community centres or somewhere special.

The traditional Alzheimer’s Tea Day was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19, and the event had to be moved online.

But now, Alzheimer’s Tea Day, The ASI’s biggest and most important fundraiser, is back.

There are an estimated 2,457 people living with dementia in Tipperary and each year more than 11,000 people develop the disease across the country – that’s at least 30 people every day.

Register on teaday.ie to receive your organiser’s toolkit which includes posters, collection boxes, raffle tickets and everything needed to make your tea day a success.