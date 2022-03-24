Tipperary artists come together to help the besieged people of Ukraine

Given the current crisis in the Ukraine and the devastation being caused by the war, the artists of South Tipperary are coming together to raise funds for UNICEF and the Irish Red Cross.

A group of local artists have organised a pop-up exhibition, co-hosted by South Tipperary Art Centre, which is being coordinated through the Mayor’s fund.

The exhibition is now open to viewing upstairs at the Arts Centre in Nelson Street, Clonmel and on this Saturday, March 26 from 10am to 4pm a sale will take place, when the public are encouraged to come and appreciate the art, purchase something or just leave a donation to this worthy cause.

This is an opportunity to pick up a unique Mother’s Day present. There are large and small works in the sale, with something to suit every taste.

The aim of the event is to bring artists of all ages and experience together to sell their work, with all proceeds going to aid the people of Ukraine. An artist's call was declared on Friday March 11 and within hours over 60 replies of support were received.

The artists taking part range from junior STAG (South Tipperary Art Group) members to professional artists well known on the Irish art scene. Given the amazing response from artists in the region, it's hoped that the event will be well supported by the local community and the businesses and industries of the region.

For general enquiries please contact the Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/745830673013250