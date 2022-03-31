Pub quiz in Tipperary organised by Rotary club for Ukrainian relief fund

The quiz will get underway at 8.30pm
The Rotary Club of Clonmel are running a pub quiz in aid of Ukrainian relief in Carey's bar, Irishtown tonight (Thursday, March 31) at 8.30pm.
A table of four per table will cost €20.
There will also be a raffle for some fabulous prizes.
All proceeds from the night will go to the Ukrainian Relief Fund.
Anyone wishing to participate, please contact 086-8718663 to book a table.
All are welcome.
