01 Apr 2022

Restaurants in Tipperary are invited to sign up to Dining Week

Promotion will give much-needed boost to the restaurant sector

Dining Week

Businesses will benefit from a package of promotions aimed at filling tables at quiet times

01 Apr 2022 11:00 AM

Restaurants nationwide are invited to sign up to a new hospitality incentive, Dining Week, which is taking place from April 19-28.

Utilising a new booking platform Early Table, the ten-day promotion will give a much-needed boost to the restaurant sector as it emerges from two years of lockdowns.

Over 130 restaurants nationwide, from bistros to fine dining, across all cuisines, have already registered to make the most of the opportunity to see their business benefit from a package of promotions aimed at filling tables at quiet times. See www.diningweek.ie for more information.

Dining Week is supported by the Restaurants Association of Ireland and Fáilte Ireland, with over 300 restaurants expected to take part. 

Diners that book early via the Early Table platform will receive a 25% discount on their food, filling tables that would otherwise sit idle. 

