Clare Beumer the guest speaker at monthly meeting of Clonmel Horticultural Society

The meeting of Clonmel Horticultural Society will be held at Hotel Minella at 8pm this Wednesday May 4
The monthly meeting of Clonmel Horticultural Society meeting will be held this Wednesday May 4 in Hotel Minella at 8pm.
The guest speaker is Clare Beumer, who is a member of the Irish Specialist Nursery Association, and who also writes for the RHSI magazine.
She has a nursery in Gortkelly, near Shinrone, Birr, County Offaly.
New members are welcome to the meeting.
The meeting of Clonmel Horticutural Society will be held at Hotel Minella at 8pm this Wednesday May 4
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.