New South Tipperary Art Group session for junior members

Several new members and some former members had art on display at the group's recent exhibition
A new six-week session commences on this coming Saturday for junior members of the South Tipperary Art Group (STAG).
The primary section (nine years to sixth class ) is now full but there are a few places left in the senior section (first year up to Leaving Certs).
Contact the Organiser Maureen Purcell at 086-8096823 for details. Welcome back to Julie, our tutor, who has had a long, hard year studying!
STAG adults welcomed a number of new members and some former members in the past few months, and their artwork attracted much attention at STAG’s 54th annual art exhibition in Clonmel Library during March.
Very many thanks are extended to Margaret from Nenagh Library who has invited STAG adult members to exhibit in June and July, the first time that the group will have exhibited in the north of the county.
All STAG artwork has now been changed in Tipperary University Hospital and in Slievenamon Golf Club.
Many thanks to the STAG work team who are always on call and do a splendid job Please check out the STAG website S-T-A-G.ie and Facebook, where much of junior STAG’s and adult STAG’s artwork is on display.
