Members of flower club in Tipperary are looking forward to monthly meeting

The May meeting of Clonmel Flower Club will take place next Wednesday, May 11 in Hotel Minella at 8pm.
Tuition for beginners, given by club president Mildred Stokes, will take place at 7.30pm.
New members are always welcome to meetings.
The guest speaker is Pat Hartigan from Hartigans Garden Centre in St Finnian’s Avenue, Ardfinnan, who will speak on summer planting.
All are welcome.
