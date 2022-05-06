Check! Another bingo session returns in county Tipperary after two year break

The Bingo in Ballingarry is making a return on Tuesday next, May 10 at 8.15pm after an absence of more than two years.
Ballingarry Bingo Returns
What’s on offer? All single lines: €20; All double lines: €30; All full houses €100. Single Sheet Game will still cost €3.00 with the following payout: Single Line: €50; Double Line: €50; Full House: €300. Split the Pot: €2 (or 3 for €5) on the night.
Lucky Dip Prizes on the night to welcome you all back.
Double book €10 / Single book €8 / €5 small book.
We thank you for your patience and we look forward to see you all.
