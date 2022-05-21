Search

21 May 2022

Community Mosaic Project will be on display at Tipperary University Hospital

Work is well underway under Maureen Purcell's watchful eye

Community Mosaic Project

Working on the Community Mosaic Project, which will soon be on display for a month at Tipperary University Hospital

Reporter:

Reporter

21 May 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Representatives from the Active Retirement Groups in Clonmel and Kilsheelan, Clonmel and Cahir Men’s Sheds, Place 4U, retired teachers, a few older members of South Tipperary Art Group (STAG) and individual members of the public are now completing the Bealtaine Mosaic Project under the eagle eye of Maureen Purcell, facilitator for the project.

Very many thanks are extended to the Arts Office, Tipperary County Council and the Bealtaine Festival for their support for this Community Mosaic Project, which will be on public display from late May for a month in Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Membership of the junior South Tipperary Art Group (STAG), primary section (nine years to Sixth Class) is now full for this session. Five places are still available in the senior section (First Year to Leaving Certs). Both sections are doing pour painting with STAG adult member Twincy, pottery with tutor Julie and animation with tutors Bobby and Patricia.

Contact the organiser Maureen Purcell at 086-8096823 for details.
STAG is now happy to accept instalments from members of the public who wish to purchase beautiful artwork by STAG members. Contact Maureen Purcell.
Artwork is on display in The Showgrounds, Befani’s Restaurant, the Outpatients Corridor at Tipperary University Hospital and in Slievenamon Golf Club, all for sale at reasonable prices.


Planning granted for demolition of Tipp building and construction of nine apartments

LATEST

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media