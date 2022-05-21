Community Mosaic Project will be on display at Tipperary University Hospital

Representatives from the Active Retirement Groups in Clonmel and Kilsheelan, Clonmel and Cahir Men’s Sheds, Place 4U, retired teachers, a few older members of South Tipperary Art Group (STAG) and individual members of the public are now completing the Bealtaine Mosaic Project under the eagle eye of Maureen Purcell, facilitator for the project.

Very many thanks are extended to the Arts Office, Tipperary County Council and the Bealtaine Festival for their support for this Community Mosaic Project, which will be on public display from late May for a month in Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Membership of the junior South Tipperary Art Group (STAG), primary section (nine years to Sixth Class) is now full for this session. Five places are still available in the senior section (First Year to Leaving Certs). Both sections are doing pour painting with STAG adult member Twincy, pottery with tutor Julie and animation with tutors Bobby and Patricia.

Contact the organiser Maureen Purcell at 086-8096823 for details.

STAG is now happy to accept instalments from members of the public who wish to purchase beautiful artwork by STAG members. Contact Maureen Purcell.

Artwork is on display in The Showgrounds, Befani’s Restaurant, the Outpatients Corridor at Tipperary University Hospital and in Slievenamon Golf Club, all for sale at reasonable prices.



