BREAKING: Planning granted for demolition of Tipp building and construction of nine apartments

Planning has been granted for the demolition of a Tipperary building and the construction of nine apartments.
Dan Casey made the application to Tipperary County Council for the project on Abbey Street, Cahir, Tipperary.
The development includes the demolition of an existing building, the erection of a single building containing nine apartments, enclosed bin storage area and bicycle parking and connection to existing foul and surface water sewers and all associated site works.
The council granted conditional planning permission and attached 15 conditions.
