20 Jun 2022

Clonmel World Music presents Noel McKay at Jerry Moynihan's pub, Clonmel

Date for your diary: Thursday, June 23 at 9pm

Date for your diary: Thursday, June 23 at 9pm

This gig will be part of The County Sessions series

Gerry Lawless and his Clonmel World Music crew hosted The Leroy Troy trio, from Nashville USA, in Clonmel on September 12.

“We didn’t know at the time that it would be the last artists from the US that we would see in Clonmel for years” says Gerry.

“Little did we know what was ahead of us all for the next 2 years. Americana artists, especially from America, are the backbone of our musical shows for the past 13 years.

"It is a genre of music that the people of Clonmel really supported and allowed us to consistently get the finest touring US artists. We are delighted to be back booking US artists again, and we have a long list of them coming to Clonmel into 2023 and beyond, along with our usual mix of the best Irish artists. Clonmel World Music is delighted to welcome our first US artiste in almost three years to Clonmel”

Noel McKay is a wonderful song creator and instrument sculptor, and an Internationally traveling singer of stories, as well as a student of molecular biology.

Noel McKay Released his latest album Blue, Blue, Blue on October 8, 2021.

In 1993, he was discovered by songwriting legend Guy Clark while performing his songs at a venue in Kerrville, Texas. Clark’s mentorship has been a key component to Noel’s success, with his songs recorded by Guy Clark, Sunny Sweeney, Sarah Borges and others.

Noel McKay and Guy Clark co-wrote four songs together over the years, including one (“El Coyote” ) that ended up on Clark’s first Grammy- winning album,  My Favorite Picture of You. A song on Noel’s latest album, “Flying and Falling” was also co-written with Guy Clark.

“I play music because it’s my way of expressing my reality, even when I’m looking at someone else’s and writing about that,” Noel says. “It’s a way to express joy, anguish, and the emotions in between. When you couple music with a good story, something very powerful can emerge. Trying to lash both of those things together in a believable way has been my life’s work so far.”

In the 2000s, Noel had several regional hits across the state of Texas with his brother Hollin McKay in the band McKay Brothers. Those songs continue to enjoy widespread airplay on Texas Radio stations and satellite radio. In addition to writing solo, Noel has co-written songs with greats such as Clark, Richard Dobson, David Olney, John Scott Sherrill, Shawn Camp and others.

Brennen Leigh also joined Noel in recent years as a songwriting partner and duet partner, with their collaborations as McKay & Leigh garnering wide acclaim. They toured extensively, including in Ireland.

When not on the road, Noel splits his time between Austin and Nashville.

This gig will be part of The County Sessions series, held in Jerry Moynihan's, Gladstone Street Clonmel.

