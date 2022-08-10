Search

10 Aug 2022

JM Synge's Playboy of the Western World is coming to a parish hall near you

Members of the cast of Playboy of the Western World rehearsing for the upcoming production

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

10 Aug 2022 6:06 PM

A production of JM Synge’s Playboy of the Western World featuring a number of Carrick-on-Suir actors, is being staged at seven venues in Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny this month.

This classic drama is being presented by RP under the direction of Carrick-on-Suir born actor, musician and playwright Robert Power.

Three of the venues it will be performed in are in communities in Carrick-on-Suir’s hinterland.
Robert Power , who hails from Kickham Street, Carrick, also plays the lead role of Christy Mahon, who claims to have killed his father.

Other Carrick-on-Suir thespians in the cast include Neil Bourke, Walter Dunphy, David Shee, Dennis Barry, Padraic Meade, Kate de Barra, Kayleigh Carroll and Eibhlín De Paor.

The cast also includes Electra Grant from Owning, Caroline Cotter from Clonmel and Ruth Gibbons from Freshford, county Kilkenny.

The local venues you can go to see Playboy of the Western World are the Marian Hall in Owning on Thursday, August 18; the Parish Hall in Clonea Power on Wednesday, August 24 and Kilcash Community Centre on Friday, August 26.

The play will also be staged at Clonacody House, Fethard on Sunday, August 21; Fennelly’s of Callan on Friday, August 19, Cois Abhann, Inistioge on Saturday, August 20.

The final performance will be at Halla Naomh Eoin on the Aran island of Inis Meáin on Saturday, August 27.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the play begins at 8pm for each performance. Children aged 12 and under will be admitted free of charge but must be under parental guidance.

