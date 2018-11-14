Tipperary fashionista Gretta Peters dons her ballgown in aid of C.A.R.E. Cancer Support

Firstly let me say a huge thanks to everyone for the fantastic reaction to my first column last week. I hope you continue to enjoy my weekly style diary and even pick up some tips along the way!

I recently took part in a wonderful fundraiser in aid of C.A.R.E Cancer Support Centre in Clonmel in Hotel Minella on Friday November 2.

The event was so well organised and everyone was dressed to kill in full ball gown attire. Paula of Style by Maypetals and I had the unenviable task of choosing the best dressed ladies on the night. First prize went to Claire Gubbins who looked incredible in a sequin and chiffon dress and runner up prize was the well deserved Mary Mahon who looked tres chic in her dress which she picked up from her daughter in Paris!

On the night I wore a gown from the high street chain Missguided (€50) and it was the perfect style for me for the night. I kept the outfit simple and wore monochrome heels from River Island and accessorised with a clutch from Penny’s. Paula wore a dress from Fran & Jane which she accessorised herself.

I also attended a local fundraising event in Aherlow House Hotel hosted by the Grogan Family in aid of Hospice. Local band Handipak provided the entertainment where we danced the night away. Helen’s amazing night raised an incredible €5,000 and they are still counting. A huge well done to you all!

This season for me it is all about accessorising your outfit. Simple accessories will change your outfits completely and will allow you to restyle from one day to the next.

Ankle boots are a must have staple and there are loads available right now on the high street to suit every budget. The right pair can add fantastic colour to your wardrobe, taking you from season to season.

I spotted these fab red boots on Instagram from In the Wardrobe in Clonmel and they would make the perfect accessory.

Animal print is also still huge this season but be careful not to over do it. Keep it simple by adding finishing touches like a soft leopard print scarf or a bag. This print will not be everyone’s favourite but it sure is hard to miss this season. Like any trend pick pieces that are timeless and you will forever be on trend!

Make sure and follow me on Facebook and Instagram for more style inspiration!

Lots of love. Gretta xxx